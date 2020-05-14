Think Hogan is doing a good job? Here’s why he’s not | COMMENTARY

We can’t forget that Governor Hogan himself has vetoed and vowed to veto various immigrants’ rights bills — in addition to his most recent vetoes on several bills that directly support black and brown communities. Undocumented immigrants and mixed status families are among some of the most vulnerable during this time of crisis, considering that they cannot apply for unemployment and have been left out of the CARES Act, among other things. Yet, Governor Hogan still won’t commit to helpful policies, such as keeping ICE from raiding sensitive locations, such as hospitals. He won’t collaborate with immigrant rights organizations and has yet to do anything to provide relief to this group.