46 nonprofits on how to help working families through the pandemic fallout | COMMENTARY

Nearly 50 advocacy organizations and nonprofits representing hundreds of thousands of people around the state have come together to establish a working families policy agenda to help Maryland respond to and recover from the pandemic. We are calling on Governor Hogan and leaders of the General Assembly to act soon on these ideas. Our state’s most vulnerable residents are facing economic ruin stemming from a public health crisis beyond their control. Drastic intervention is necessary immediately to prevent long-term negative effects on the state as a whole.