Use Hogan’s veto to improve education bill | COMMENTARY

And there’s one more gaping uncertainty in the Blueprint’s future. Largely because of Gov. Hogan’s opposition, the Blueprint funding so far — even before the current state fiscal crisis — only covers a modest down payment through 2025 on its eventual $4 billion per year costs in 2030 (or later). There’s no plan for how the state would pay the remainder of the costs after 2025. The gubernatorial election in 2022 will be a crucial factor but under any foreseeable circumstances, the political debates over the Blueprint will be with us for many years, and some adjustments are inevitable.