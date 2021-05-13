COVID-19 lesson: New FDA chief, when chosen, must crack down on clinical trial transparency | COMMENTARY

In early March, we filed Freedom of Information Act requests with the FDA to understand how and why the agency has shirked its responsibility to enforce clinical trial transparency. Just weeks later, the agency sent its first Notice of Noncompliance to a company that had failed to submit legally required clinical trial results for its experimental kidney cancer treatments, threatening to levy fines should the company fail to comply within 30 days. We applaud the agency for taking this long overdue step and hope there will be more, unprompted by public prodding from organizations like ours.