John Means no-hitter: a story of hope, renewal and connection for the Orioles - and me | COMMENTARY

His dad passed away last August after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Hearing him talk about his dad after the game just made me feel even more in awe of his pitching performance. Baseball is so much more than a game. It is often stitched into the fabric of our families and our relationships in more ways than some could understand. I know that it runs deep in my relationships with my family and friends. Those ties bind us as fans just as those ties bind the players. I have repeatedly watched the celebration on the field just after shortstop Ramon Urias made the last out. I cannot get enough of that scene. It was pure jubilation. The photographs are overflowing with unbridled joy and a true appreciation for the significance of such a game. One photo shows Trey Mancini intensely cheering for John Means as he approached the happy scrum of players mobbing the hero of the day. John Means is officially part of baseball history and Oriole lore. His near-perfect no-hitter was a master class in hitting the strike zone. It was a thing of beauty.