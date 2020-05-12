Johnny O: School construction can’t wait; override Hogan’s veto | COMMENTARY

I know firsthand how important a modern classroom is to creating a strong learning environment. As a teacher in trailer three at Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts, I had to use a piece of plywood to cover a hole in the floor during my first year. In my second year, it was “fixed” by putting a metal plate in its place. That temporary “learning cottage” is still in use to this day. My experience as a teacher, an important factor in my decision to run for county executive, continues to drive my decisions in office and urges me to do everything we can for our kids.