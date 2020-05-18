Gov. Hogan needs to reopen the state | COMMENTARY

You don’t have to be a weatherman to know which way the wind is blowing. Nor do you have to be an “expert” to see it’s safe for the young and healthy to go back to work now, while the elderly and those at risk stay home. This isn’t a new concept. We’ve always done it, and it works. We don’t need 24 new emperors to figure this out. We need Governor Hogan to put his governor pants back on and let us go back to work.