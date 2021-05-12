Biden and other politicians use competition as a marketing tool | COMMENTARY

The problem is that competitiveness, at least in the way it’s usually invoked, is a mirage. As economist and columnist Paul Krugman wrote in 1994, “as a practical, empirical matter the major nations of the world are not to any significant degree in economic competition with each other.” Comparisons are interesting and bragging rights can be important. “But asserting that Japanese growth diminishes U.S. status is very different from saying that it reduces the U.S. standard of living — and it is the latter that the rhetoric of competitiveness asserts.”