Edgar Allan Poe’s writings about plagues and how they relate to the current pandemic | COMMENTARY

Because he expects the worst, “The Sphinx” narrator gazes out a window and mistakes an insect wriggling up a spider’s web close to his eye for a gigantic monster coming for him over a distant hill. Terrified, he faints and falls to the floor. When President Trump and FOX TV news hosts suggested that the coronavirus was either a hoax or no worse than the flu, they were implying that seeing it as a monstrous threat that required a national response was out of proportion to the danger we faced.