Baltimore’s black voters can’t afford to be divided this mayoral election | COMMENTARY

In Old Testament 1 Kings of the bible is the story of two prostitutes in dispute over who was the actual mother of a certain child. In an attempt to bring the dispute to an end the judge offers to cut the child in half, so that everyone would have a piece of the child. In response to the judge’s decision, the one who was not the mother agreed to cut the child in half. But the actual mother of the child, in a selfless act, knew it was more important to save the child so she agreed to give it to the one who was not the mother. The judge knew then who was the real mother.