Baltimore schools CEO: We will not hold low-income students back a grade because of coronavirus | COMMENTARY

To the armchair policy elites who essentially want to give me $15,000 for every student I damage by holding large groups of them in the same grade another year, I say this: give me those funds to accelerate our instructional work and focus our collective creativity on testing and rapidly scaling new evidence-based solutions. Can master teachers play a greater role in accelerating the learning of our students by serving more students, serving students farthest behind, serving immigrant students or all of the above? How can we involve more of our employees and community members in mentoring and other trusting relationships? Can we use new distance learning platforms and a re-imagined calendar to grow tutoring capacity, expand learning time or to allow high school students to choose class schedules that accommodate work? Can we use flexible new calendars and online opportunities to attract retired and future teachers of color, further leveraging community resources?