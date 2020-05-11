Institute of Notre Dame created lasting memories for this graduate | COMMENTARY

IND girls have a love for their school like no other. It’s more than just a school, it’s a sisterhood, known for its diverse student body and 100% college acceptance rate. People often ask what it was like going to a school for girls. My experience was anything but stereotypical. At IND, we were free to be ourselves. We didn’t feel any pressure to dress up or impress anyone. We encouraged each other to do our best both in and out of the classroom. My sisters and I formed bonds that have turned into lifelong friendships. We are a family.