‘Total reimagining’ of downtown Baltimore? Yes, please! | COMMENTARY

Thankfully, there is a clear path forward. While great strides have been made in the past year, we must commit to radical steps to fully reinvent City Center. Nothing should be off the table. Some have proposed that the city should buy the Inner Harbor pavilions or use its powerful toolbox of incentives to strategically push new development to move forward there and at the long vacant Mechanic Theatre site. We also need to make City Center greener, safer and more pedestrian friendly — whether that means speed bumps, more visible lining of our crosswalks, improved mass transit options, better bike lanes or (a personal favorite of ours) closing down certain streets to vehicle traffic and creating pedestrian friendly greenways. In reimagining downtown, we hope the mayor will also consider ways to improve the flow of car traffic along the main arteries as well as consider the addition of brighter streetscape lighting, both of which would make the corridor more appealing and inviting for residents and visitors alike.