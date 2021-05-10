Psychiatrist: Could these interventions have prevented the Woodlawn shootings? | COMMENTARY

From the information available, it seems a Petition for Emergency Evaluation could have been requested for this man at different points over the years. Health care providers and police officers sometimes call this an “EP.” Under Maryland law, the EP can be requested based on observations that are concerning for someone having a mental disorder and presenting a danger to life and safety of others or themselves. The petition can be requested by clinical professionals, peace officers or “any other interested person.” Once the petition is given to a peace officer, the petitioned will be detained by police and brought to an Emergency Medical facility. Once at the facility, two psychiatrists (or one psychiatrist and one psychologist) must evaluate the detainee for possible involuntary psychiatric admission. Once the potential patient is involuntarily detained, providers can use antipsychotic medications to safely treat the paranoid delusions.