The GOP presents the figurative execution of Liz Cheney | COMMENTARY

No, the new low here is that she is being stripped of her role in the party’s leadership for a failure to lie. Which is to say, she won’t parrot the inane claim that the election of 2020 was “stolen,” and that the 45th president was ousted by deception and fraud. As if that were not bad enough, she also accepted a fist bump greeting from his Democratic successor, President Joe Biden, as Mr. Biden entered the House chamber for a speech before a joint session of Congress. In other words, she was civil to a political opponent.