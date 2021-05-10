Is ‘banned on Facebook’ the new ‘banned in Boston’? | COMMENTARY

Founded by Puritans in the 1630s, Boston held onto its Puritan zeal — if not necessarily the Puritan faith — for centuries. From 1659 to 1681, Christmas was outlawed there. Long after the American Revolution, which started there, Boston famously banned books, plays, songs. In 1882 Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” was banned. In the late 1920s and early 1930s, Earnest Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises” and a serialized version of his “A Farewell To Arms” were prohibited. The Everly Brothers’ song “Wake Up Little Susie” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts but was nonetheless barred from Boston radio in the 1950s. William S. Burroughs’ “Naked Lunch” was briefly banned in Boston (and Los Angeles) in 1962 until courts overturned the decision a few years later.