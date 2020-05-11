Face masks aren’t a sign of tyranny, even if using them has gone a little overboard | COMMENTARY

Note the qualifier “when warranted.” I think mask-wearing can go overboard. In my neighborhood in Washington, D.C., I see joggers running alone on warm days wearing masks, and I wonder, “Why?” It’s gotta be uncomfortable. But when I’m in a grocery store, I wear the mask. If I’m alone in an aisle, I might take it off — they fog up my glasses. But if someone is nearby, or if I’m in the checkout line, I make sure to put it back on.