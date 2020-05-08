Distance learning can and does work for special education students and their families | COMMENTARY

As one parent of a student who is receiving special education while at home told us, “I am absolutely blown away by what my son can do! He was so thrilled to see his teacher on the computer the first day of classes. The materials the school has provided have been completely tailored to my son’s plan and he still gets the speech and occupational therapies he was receiving, only now he gets them by telehealth video session. This crisis is terrible, but I am so grateful for everyone’s efforts to ensure that my son’s needs are met and he continues to have a positive learning experience.”