Farmers markets important food source during pandemic | COMMENTARY

Food insecurity, already an enormous challenge before the pandemic when it directly affected 1 in 9 Marylanders, has increased dramatically. As hundreds of thousands of people lose their jobs, record numbers of families are already turning to area food banks, schools and nonprofits hoping to keep food on their tables. The pandemic has also magnified structural inequalities in Maryland (and nationally), with the most economically vulnerable hit hardest with the loss of work, income, health insurance and access to healthy food. At the same time, some of our local farmers, who have lost significant revenue because of the shuttering of restaurants and schools, wonder how they will survive in this season of uncertainty.