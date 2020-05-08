U.S. and China relations will never be the same | COMMENTARY

On the merits, this is ridiculous. The Chinese government is a cruel, oppressive regime. Its refusal to be transparent and cooperative with the international community has been outrageous, and it's not bigoted to say so. But the Communist Party of China, is not "the Chinese" or even "China," and blanket-blaming a whole nation and its people for a pandemic makes no sense. It's as dumb as stipulating that any negative word about Beijing is xenophobic.