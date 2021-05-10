What science says works in addressing overdose and substance use — and what doesn’t | COMMENTARY

The claim that arresting “addicted” people saves lives by keeping them away from the drug supply may seem intuitive, but it has been consistently refuted. First, this argument presumes that people fall into a binary categorization of being addicted or not, whereas the research with people who use drugs shows they exist on a continuum ranging from sporadic, recreation and non-problematic use to serious substance use disorders that harm their health. There are numerous evidence-based interventions along this spectrum that can prevent progression to more dangerous patterns of use, but arrest and incarceration are not among them. There is no statistically significant relationship between a state’s drug imprisonment rate and drug use or overdose deaths among its population. Arrests for drug possession have more than tripled since 1980, but there has been no commensurate decrease in overdoses. On the contrary, data illustrate that arrest and incarceration escalate rather than reduce risk of overdose and other harms.