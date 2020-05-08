This Mother’s Day let’s bring attention to the lack of support for the caregiving role mothers play | COMMENTARY

All moms — and all workers — should have the right to heal and care for loved ones, no matter where they live, where they work or whom they love. The coronavirus pandemic has made clear the interdependent nature of our lives. We need an economy that honors the invisible caregiving work done by moms, especially by moms of color, that undergirds every industry and every workplace. And we need an economy that acknowledges our nation’s historic and ongoing dependence on coerced or underpaid labor and the marginalization of women — particularly black and brown women — immigrants, indigenous and enslaved people and their descendants.