Changes to society post pandemic not all good: Some likely to worsen inequality | COMMENTARY

There are steps we can take, but they involve both fiscal costs and political risks. For example, we can provide incentives not just for the construction of affordable housing outside of low-income neighborhoods; we can also provide incentives for low-income residents to relocate, such as tax breaks and expanded public transportation. We can fund community organizations to facilitate the difficult demographic and cultural transformations that will ensue. Resistance to such proposals will inevitably arise, not merely among white supremacists, but also among liberals whose embrace of equality often goes little beyond posting a Black Lives Matter placard in their front yards. If we are sincere about our goal of creating a more just and equal society, however, we must take on these risks without hesitation or equivocation.