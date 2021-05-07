A call for accountability in Maryland’s mishandling of education amid the pandemic | COMMENTARY

Testing is essential for measuring learning loss and for determining how to reverse it. Many counties are planning to offer tutoring and live instruction this summer and testing in the spring would help to identify which students need nudging into these programs and subjects that should be prioritized for intervention. These offerings will have to be part of years of remediation to teach material covered too quickly, too poorly or simply never taught. Test results may also give pause to counties planning to divert limited staff and resources to permanent virtual academies. Communities need to know how poorly online education works before they invest further resources into these costly and logistically demanding programs.