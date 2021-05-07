Migrant mothers’ love: boundless, borderless | COMMENTARY

Consider, for example, mothers so desperate that they send their children unaccompanied to the U.S. — nearly 19,000 children arrived in March alone. For many unfamiliar with the rampant gang violence, political instability, and back-to-back hurricanes that have ravaged Central America and beyond, it may seem unimaginable to part with your child. But the stark reality is that this is a selfless act of love in the face of incredible adversity, born out of the universal desire of all parents to ensure our children have a better life than we did — or, in some cases, have the chance for a future at all.