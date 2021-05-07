Benjamin Banneker: How cicadas led this Maryland farmer to become the country’s first recognized Black scientist | COMMENTARY

Banneker’s Almanacs, filled with complex celestial calculations and reference information, served, the publishers trumpeted in the introduction, as “proofs” that people of color could produce “works of genius.” But looking at these books today, an even more profound purpose is evident. He shrewdly designed the books so that each page of almanac content was faced by a page of essays filled with his own enlightened thoughts on a wide variety of topics for the new country. He proposed a Department of Peace (equal to the Department of War), universal childhood education and ending the death penalty. But the most passionate essays he added to his almanacs addressed the horrors of slavery and racial prejudice. Interestingly, these were not from his own pen, but rather the writings or orations of British Prime Minister William Pitt, third U.S. President Thomas Jefferson, poets William Cowper and Thomas Wilkinson, and other prominent individuals. He thus gave wide voice to calls for racial justice, but deftly avoided personal attributions and backlash. America’s leading Black intellectual of the time invented his own way to bring his views on racial justice to public attention.