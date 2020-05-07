Infectious disease expert: here’s how to prevent another coronvirus-like tragedy at nursing homes | COMMENTARY

The CDC’s recommendation for protecting staff and residents from COVID-19 in nursing homes, however, differs significantly from their recommendations for hospitals which have more high-risk procedures. Nursing home staff have been told to use medical face masks instead of more protective N95 masks. Like hospitals, nursing homes have always assumed that they can get PPE if needed, so they are currently experiencing a severe shortage from their failure to adequately stockpile supplies. Nursing homes also tend to be small- to medium-size entities that do not have the depth or breadth of workforce like larger hospitals. Residents are largely cared for by geriatric nursing assistants who are paid low wages that barely cover their costs of commuting and child care. Paid sick leave is often incorporated into annual leave, so staff may feel discouraged from taking off when they have mild respiratory infections. As a result, infected workers have been the source of most COVID-19 clusters in nursing homes.