COVID-19 not the only threat from China | COMMENTARY

In 1994, when he was China's leader, Deng Xiaoping, whom many Westerners believed to be a reformer, said: "We must bide our time and hide our capabilities." What could he have meant? Possibly this as stated by Gen. Chi Hoation, China's minister of defense in 1999: "War with the United States is inevitable ... the Chinese armed forces must control the initiative ... we must make sure that we would win this modern high-tech war that the mighty bloc headed by the U.S. hegemonists may launch to interfere with our affairs."