When running while black gets you killed | COMMENTARY

If Arbery had been a white man and the suspects black, would authorities had simply relied on the story told by the father and son, which a 10-year-old would find questionable? Wouldn’t it seem more likely that Arbery was the one acting in self-defense against two strange men who came at him with shotguns? I know I would be scared and jump into fight or flight mode with the barrel of a gun in my face. How exactly did Mr. McMichael and his son end up the victims? We all know the answer if we’re honest with ourselves. White men are often given the benefit of the doubt over blacks by police.