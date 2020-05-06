Plastics industry using coronavirus to demonize reusable bags | COMMENTARY

It is sad that industry opportunists have seen this pandemic as a moment to spread fear and misinformation. Several cities and states have temporarily reversed course on their plastic bag bans following industry pressure. It is absolutely understandable for governments to be operating with an abundance of caution right now, but the reality is that reusable bags pose no greater risk than any plastic surface in a supermarket — or any other personal belonging that we carry into a store. As long as we take every precaution to maintain a safe distance from store employees and keep our bags away from others, reusable programs should be allowed to continue. Beyond the pandemic, businesses and governments should continue to work together to ensure reusable systems instill confidence in the safety of workers and shoppers alike.