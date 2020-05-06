Refusing to reopen Maryland schools is a serious mistake | COMMENTARY

Nevertheless, parents may fear that reopening could be even worse. After all, wouldn’t our children be at significant risk of hospitalization or even death? The data say no. The rate of school-age Marylanders who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 is less than one in 100,000, compared to 195 in 100,000 among the elderly. Moreover, out of the 1,338 Marylanders who have died from the virus as of May 6, exactly zero have been under the age of 20. No one knows exactly why the virus tends to spare children, but it’s a pattern found all over the world.