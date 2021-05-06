Biden’s first 100 days make the contrast with Trump abundantly clear | COMMENTARY

Meanwhile, the Republican Party, still captive to its Trumpian base, has no message or policies to counter Mr. Biden’s proposals. Donald Trump left it with little more than a list of baseless grievances irrelevant to the practical needs of most Americans — that Mr. Trump would have been reelected but for fraudulent votes and a “deep state” conspiracy, that Democrats are “socialists,” and that the “left” is intent on taking away American freedoms.