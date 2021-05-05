Union reps: Trump-appointed SSA leadership ‘must go’ | COMMENTARY

We must never take for granted the system of democracy we rely on in the United States that allows us to call to question leaders like Mr. Saul and Mr. Black. The world watched in horror as its oldest democracy faced a violent insurrection on Jan. 6, encouraged and facilitated by President Trump and his supporters, that led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer, and put the lives of our vice president, Speaker of the House, Senate Majority Leader, and Members of Congress in jeopardy. Anyone affiliated with the Trump administration who did not vehemently and loudly oppose this threat to American democracy should not hold power in any form in the United States of America. That includes Trump political appointees such as Mr. Saul and Mr. Black, who remained uncomfortably silent in the aftermath of this tragic event.