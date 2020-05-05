Hogan should support HBCU settlement to end lengthy lawsuit and prepare the next generation of health care workers | COMMENTARY

A number of social and health determinants contribute to the racial health disparity, but one is a shortage of black doctors. Much research suggests that having more black doctors would narrow the health disparities. In fact, some research suggests that having a black doctor results in black men receiving more effective care and treatment. Now more than ever, Maryland needs strong HBCUs to graduate students in science, biology, premed and other fields that can lead to careers in the health care professions. By enhancing and empowering its HBCUs, Maryland can lead the nation in addressing these racial health disparities.