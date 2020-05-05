How to protect against child abuse during COVID-19 pandemic | COMMENTARY

Maryland can move quickly to take these and additional actions. Specifically, the state can expand home televisiting programs to connect with vulnerable families. Evidence-based home visiting programs prevent child maltreatment. During the pandemic, 9 out of 10 home visits are occurring through interactive video conferencing or phone calls. However, the two biggest barriers preventing family participation in digital visits are lack of technology and lack of stable internet access. Consequently, Maryland can support adequate technological access for families enrolled in this important support service. Providing families’ technological access has benefits beyond home visiting by also facilitating access to telehealth services, social connectedness and children’s distance learning.