To support Black children, school systems must engage their parents | COMMENTARY

Coming out of this pandemic, school districts need to be intentional in their efforts to engage Black parents and support Black students. With the Biden administration focusing squarely on family supports and the generational opportunity presented by the recently adopted Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, this is the perfect opportunity to create structured programs aimed at ending educational disparities by enlisting Black parents as partners in public education. Starting with preschool children, Black families need to be immersed in effective strategies to support a child’s intellectual growth and overall wellness. School districts have to stop talking at Black families and instead make them an integral part of the planning process. We cannot expect better educational outcomes for Black children if we keep their parents and guardians at a distance. For too long Black families have been treated as a nuisance by public school districts, preferred to remain in the background and simply police the behavior of their children. It is only when Black families are viewed as essential for Black student success will we see a change in the academic performance and outcomes for Black children. We cannot expect to close the racial achievement gap if Black families are not part of the solution. COVID-19 provides us the opportunity to embark upon a much different path.