Talking to children about COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

Anxiety can be contagious, so I recommend maintaining a calm tone during your conversation. Take your own emotional temperature before starting these conversations. If you are scrambling to prepare dinner or just watched an emotional news segment, you may not be in the best mindset for this talk. When children detect parental anxiety, they too can become fearful and feel helpless. Even if children do not remember everything you say about the virus, they are likely to remember how they felt during your conversation. If you project a calm and confident tone, your child will likely feel reassured and follow your cues.