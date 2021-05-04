The myth of the ‘perfect victim’ of sexual assault | COMMENTARY

At TurnAround, we serve anyone impacted by sexual violence, intimate partner violence and human trafficking, regardless of their personal struggles. Addiction is not a license to take advantage of another person and disregard their humanity; it is not an excuse to commit serious criminal acts against that person. The myth of the perfect victim hurts all of us because the truth is no one can meet those standards. The system is designed to make victims doubt themselves, to gaslight them, to tell them: “if you had only not accepted that ride, not taken those drugs, fought back more, then we could help you.”