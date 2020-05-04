Former Orioles reporter: I had colon cancer like Orioles’ player Mancini; here’s what he could expect | COMMENTARY

Trey Manicini and I don’t share many similarities. He’s age 28, and I’m 57. He’s a much better hitter and defensive player for the Orioles than I was in Little League. Yet we do share one thing — stage 3 colon cancer.
I had mine diagnosed in 2016, right after the infamous blizzard. Surgery came just over a week later, followed quickly by the news that the cancer had gotten into one of 30 lymph nodes and tissue. Mr. Mancini had his surgery last month and, according to reports of a video conference call with the local media on April 29, his cancer was in three of 23 lymph nodes. Our respective numbers put both of us in stage 3.
Over the next five months after my surgery, I slogged my way through 11 out of 12 treatments. Mr. Mancini, in an article he wrote in The Players’ Tribune on April 28, said he “got a mediport put in on April 6. It’s in my chest, and it’s where they’ll run the drugs into my body during chemotherapy.” They put one into my chest also but I developed a horrific problem a day later, and it was removed in about a week following a 4-day stay in the hospital. Instead, they put a PICC line catheter into my arm and ran the drugs through that. The PICC line inexplicably just dropped out of my arm after treatment 11, so I was done in early September 2016.
Mr. Mancini will get treatments every other week for six months and wrote in the article that he’s likely out for the 2020 season. The hardest thing to deal with during those chemotherapy sessions are the small but nagging side effects that come with it. Everyone’s experiences are different, even if the treatment is pretty much the same, according to what I’ve learned.
He is also going through the treatment, which weakens the immune system, during a pandemic. That means he’s driving himself to treatments at the hospital (here in Baltimore) because nobody can go in with him. Mr. Mancini said in the article he wrote that that’s fine for him. This would have been too much for me physically, especially as time went on.
The doctors and nurses who took care of me said that this treatment is rather strong and can wear you down in different ways. It builds up over time. The more times Mr. Mancini receives chemotherapy, the more little hurdles may get in his way. Fatigue may be the worst. What I was told — and it came to fruition — is that the treatments increase how tired you feel as time goes on. With me, that really started around the midpoint. There were some days that it took me two hours to get out of bed, and I still needed a nap later. There also might be a bit of nausea, even though anti-nausea medicine is given. I wore anti-nausea bands on my wrists, and that helped in a big way.
Mr. Mancini has talked about keeping himself in decent shape so that when he tries to return in 2021, he’ll be in a good spot. I kept going pretty well during 2016, battling the fatigue. As a sports writer, I covered about 45 Oriole games in 2016 plus high school and college games while writing other stories. But due to the various problems that popped up, I had to plan out my schedule around the treatments, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Mr. Mancini might need to do something similar.
Another problem is heat. People undergoing this type of chemotherapy will have trouble dealing with hot weather. That could be an issue Mr. Mancini might have to deal with. He’s talked about neuropathy, the tingling and kind of dead feeling you get in your fingers and/or toes. With me, it was my toes, and I still get it from time to time. Recovering my endurance also proved to be a difficult task.
Here’s hoping it’s different for Mr. Mancini. He is a strong young man who just turned 28. His father is a doctor and had stage 2 colon cancer several years ago, so it sounds like Mr. Mancini’s got a great support system, and that’s so important during a situation like this.
Plus, Mr. Mancini’s big focus seems to make it through the chemotherapy and getting back on the baseball field in 2021. If he can do both of those, he’ll have won in every way possible.
Jeff Seidel (jseid1234@aol.com) is a freelance writer in Baltimore who was once an Orioles beat reporter.