Biden’s overreach doesn’t match campaign rhetoric | COMMENTARY

My point isn’t that Mr. Trump is to blame for what Mr. Biden is doing now. It’s simply that Mr. Biden’s push for an almost New Deal level of government activism might not have been his plan. He stumbled into an opportunity and he’s seizing it. His breakneck pace stems in part from the belief that Democratic unified control of government won’t last past the midterms (or even one Senate death or early retirement), so the Dems need to swing for the fences while they can.