Mr. Biden needs to disprove sexual assault claims | COMMENTARY

Ms. Reade says she was sexually assaulted by Mr. Biden when she worked for him in the early 1990s. Her story has changed more than once. Originally, she merely alleged that Mr. Biden was too handsy with her — something reasonable people could easily believe given 40-plus years of videotaped evidence of Mr. Biden touching, kissing, hugging and even sniffing women other than his wife (and in some cases men, too). He has admitted to that behavior and even apologized for it while insisting (plausibly) that he’s just a tactile politician and there was nothing sexual about it. That wouldn’t get him off the hook entirely though, because Ms. Reade claimed that she lost her job in part because she complained about the behavior.