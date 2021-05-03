Has higher education learned any lessons from the pandemic? | COMMENTARY

Like many of my colleagues, I am terrified of this unknown territory in which we currently find ourselves. Over the past year, I have spent much of my time figuring out how to continue engaging my students while existing in exile from my campus. Yet, I have come to accept that everything has and will continue to change due to this world-altering experience. In the end, I hope my fellow educators also see this as an opportunity to embrace a new wave of educational reform which will allow us to open the virtual doors of our schools to anyone, regardless of their income level or geographic location. In closing, I believe that Horace Mann’s often quoted statement that education exists as a “great equalizer” says much of education’s true purpose. Therefore, colleges and universities must take what they have learned over the past year and find new and innovative ways to shape the American higher education system — building new bridges for people to reach our schools and making a college degree achievable through the click of a mouse.