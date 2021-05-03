Employers have a role to play in combating the opioid crisis | COMMENTARY

There is an inherent contradiction in the way employers treat drug addiction: While 71% of employers understand addiction as a disease requiring treatment, 65% believe drug use is a justifiable cause for firing. Yet few would condone the firing of employees with cancer or diabetes — even when their diseases affect their work. With addiction at epidemic proportions, employers cannot escape the disease’s inevitable effects in the workplace. And the structure of the U.S. health care system, which makes employees dependent on employers for health care, should now address addiction as the chronic illness it is. If employers adjust the way they view and treat drug addiction — as a disease rather than as a moral failing — they could play a role in combating the opioid crisis on a humane level and diminishing the negative impacts of addiction in the workplace.