Maryland life amid coronavirus: reader stories | COMMENTARY

After hearing the news, not processing it fully, I immediately went to the salon, which is located in a building of over 100 other salon suites. Mondays are typically stylists days off so there weren’t many people there. Those of us that did show up were there to take our products home with us. I didn’t know what to take or how much to take because I wasn’t even sure how long this was going to last. My thought process was to let myself have at least a few of each item so I can still sell products and possibly offer mobile services if any clients contacted me. As things continued to escalate, I realized that it wasn’t safe to enter their homes and later it had been decided that mobile services would not be permitted.