Wednesday’s bill siging underscores impact of women’s leadership in Maryland | GUEST COMMENTARY

While it might slide under the radar for many political reporters, this Wednesday, May 3, marks a milestone in women’s leadership in Maryland. That day, Gov. Wes Moore will sign five of the nine bills prioritized by the Women Legislative Caucus of Maryland in our 2023 Policy Agenda. These bills make bold advances to protect women’s health, especially the right to reproductive care which is hanging in the balance across the country.

This session marked the first time in recent memory that our caucus had a policy agenda, and the first time every bill on the list moved in at least one chamber. After a period of rebuilding and refocusing, the Women’s Caucus is working to earn the respect it deserves by showing its members’ visionary leadership and that we can deliver results. Most importantly, for the first time in 40 years, the caucus championed reproductive choice this session. Our commitment was made unanimously, and our members knew we had to break tradition to step up to the challenge of our time. The stakes are too high. As the first women’s caucus in the country, we understood the importance of meeting this moment.

Maryland is in an important chapter in its legacy of women’s leadership. Trailblazers Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and Comptroller Brooke Lierman have completed their first 100 days in statewide elected offices; we’re already seeing results of their innovative and inclusive perspectives. Speaker Adrienne A. Jones again sat adeptly at the helm of the House of Delegates and successfully led us through sometimes rough waters, with the grace that has become her hallmark. The impact of these women’s groundbreaking work will last for generations. The Women’s Caucus understood the power of this moment, and we were determined to support these leaders in our way as members of the House and Senate.

At our retreat in December, I was honored to bring together women lawmakers to identify bills that benefit Maryland’s women and families, focusing on three areas: health care, economic justice and criminal justice Reform. We also voted to commit to two long-term priorities — child care for all and funding the Women’s Pre-Release Center. Chief among our priorities was reproductive freedom. In light of the Dobbs decision, the Women’s Caucus unanimously voted to support Speaker Jones’s Reproductive Freedom Amendment, (House Bill 705/Senate Bill 798), which ensures that Maryland stays a haven for abortion rights and will be signed on Wednesday.

Other states have eliminated women’s access to safe health care, forcing women to seek it here. We supported reproductive choice legislation that will strengthen care in Maryland, protecting those who receive and deliver it. Dels. Ariana Kelly and Stephanie Smith championed H.B. 477, which requires public higher education institutions to create plans to protect reproductive care. House Bill 808. sponsored by Dels. Nicole Williams and Terri Hill, ensures that Marylanders providing reproductive health care aren’t required to testify in another state. House Bill 812/Senate Bill 786, sponsored by Delegates Kelly and Samuel I. “Sandy” Rosenberg, and Sen. Shelly L. Hettleman, prevents medical records from being used against someone. Together, these bills represent new ways to protect abortion rights in a post-Dobbs country.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Maryland, and it’s recommended that women get a mammogram to screen for it every two years. However, mammograms can be expensive, resulting in some people avoiding these necessary screenings. House Bill 376/ Senate Bill 184, sponsored by Speaker Pro-Tem Sheree Sample-Hughes and Sen. Pamela Beidle, would prevent insurance companies from charging for breast exams.

Now, Del. Edith Patterson will take the helm as the 2024 president of the Women Legislative Caucus of Maryland. I know she and the women lawmakers will gain even more momentum in our commitment to child care for all. Quality child care in Maryland is increasingly expensive, costing well over 20% of the Area Median Income in many jurisdictions. Maryland must support women by ensuring that every family has access to affordable, quality child care, and the Women’s Caucus is uniquely able to provide insights on how to make this a reality.

Recent years have revealed deep inequities in our state, but also sources of hope. Maryland has taken bold action to protect women and reduce economic inequalities, but we must keep doing more. The achievements of the Women’s Caucus this session, our glass ceiling breakers and all women who work endlessly to improve our state are making real impacts. If Maryland wants to continue toppling these barriers, we must continue to uplift and support women. I can safely say that the women lawmakers of the Maryland General Assembly look forward to doing that again in 2024.

Lesley Lopez (Lesley.Lopez@house.state.md.us), a Democrat, is the outgoing president of the Women’s Legislative Caucus of Maryland and a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing Montgomery County.