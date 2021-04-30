Intelligence community manipulating information to pressure the Biden administration | COMMENTARY

The intelligence community’s annual threat assessment to the Congress, the latest of which was released April 13th, provides an additional opportunity to use intelligence to influence decision makers. These assessments are often unreliable because they contain no discussion or even mention of the most important independent variables in the international arena — the policies and actions of the United States. The United States, after all, is the only genuine global political actor and the only global military force. We spend as much for our military and intelligence capabilities — more than $1 trillion — than the rest of the world combined. Since the Second World War, we have used military power more aggressively and more frequently than any nation or group of nations.