The ivory tower of academia: Higher education lacks racial, ethnic and economic diversity | COMMENTARY

The University of Maryland, College Park, publishes its numbers, and they are not stellar. While 45% of its undergraduate students come from what they call “minority” backgrounds, only 24% of its faculty members do. The University of Maryland, Global Campus’ statistics are just as bad. While 47% of its undergraduate are “minorities,” only 28% of its faculty members are. For a university without a physical footprint, there are few excuses about being unable to draw from a diverse faculty pool since instructors can, arguably, live anywhere in the world.