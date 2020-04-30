I am an essential worker scared for my life every day with no extra pay or benefits for the risk | COMMENTARY

On top of the long hours, emotional pain and stress, I still have to teach two kids. This leaves me only a few hours to sleep each day. While working on the front lines to combat COVID-19 is affecting our families, essential pay would at least help us with the bills and help us feel appreciated. Providing cleaners essential pay for the additional level of risk would also help us stay on the job, and help us pay for the increasingly expensive price of getting to work safely. Many of us have to drive or take ride shares to avoid extra exposure on public transit, when it’s even possible after deep service cuts.