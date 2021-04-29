Revamping the Social Security Administration: Small changes would make a big impact | COMMENTARY

So there is an open question of what is the right balance for governance, and no answer will be perfect. In the past, some proposed a bipartisan or nonpartisan board structure for SSA, like the Federal Reserve or the SEC, but what works for those largely policy and legal agencies will not work for a large operational agency with the need for strong unitary leadership. Or there is the IRS model, which also has a commissioner with a term independent of the president. The IRS, however, is clearly part of the Treasury Department, stocked with political leadership, appointed by the president or the Treasury Secretary, with whom the IRS’ many regulations are designed and written. But with what Cabinet agency could SSA be paired that it wouldn’t overwhelm? Or SSA could go more fully political, with a commissioner and deputy commissioner under authority of the President and a full complement of appointed political officials. This too is unsatisfactory because, for the most part, SSA needs structural stability for efficient and impartial administration and design of its programs.