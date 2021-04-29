Musk, Bezos have celestial plans but should do more for workers here on Earth | COMMENTARY

Mr. Bezos isn’t treating his earthling employees much better. His warehouses impose strict production quotas and subject workers to seemingly arbitrary firings, total surveillance and 10-hour workdays with only two half-hour breaks — often not enough time to get to a bathroom and back. Mr. Bezos boasts that his workers get $15 an hour, but that comes to about $31,000 a year for a full-time worker, less than half the U.S. median family income. And there’s no paid sick leave.